Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,517 over the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KPTI opened at $17.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

