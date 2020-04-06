Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $11.74 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

