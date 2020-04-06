Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,951 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 400,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMC stock opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.01. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.