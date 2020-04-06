Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,800 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.51% of CompX International worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in CompX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of CIX opened at $14.96 on Monday. CompX International Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

CompX International Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

