Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,950 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Castlight Health worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 323,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 161,715 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 121,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Castlight Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 763,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,936 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Castlight Health by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,480.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and sold 87,858 shares worth $108,134. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSLT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Castlight Health Inc has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

