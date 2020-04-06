Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Venator Materials worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

VNTR stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

