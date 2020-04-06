Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.