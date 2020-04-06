Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 198,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 378,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 173,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 926,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

