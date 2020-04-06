Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.27 ($49.15).

RNO stock opened at €17.65 ($20.52) on Monday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($117.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.77.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

