Rentberry Trading Up 5.4% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $48,541.53 and approximately $205.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.85 or 0.02584174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00204422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048585 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.