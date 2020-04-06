Rentokil Initial (RTOKY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS: RTOKY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Rentokil Initial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

3/30/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Rentokil Initial was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

2/24/2020 – Rentokil Initial was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,492. Rentokil Initial plc has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

