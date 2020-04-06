Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $98.21 on Monday. Repligen has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $179,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

