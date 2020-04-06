REPO (REPO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,460.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One REPO token can now be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $2,460.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.02650765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205915 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN.

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

