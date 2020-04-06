Request Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $43,217.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Coineal, GOPAX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00054240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.66 or 0.04458372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009684 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Gate.io, WazirX, Mercatox, GOPAX, Binance, Bitbns, Coineal, Koinex, CoinExchange, DDEX, COSS, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinPlace, Ethfinex, KuCoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

