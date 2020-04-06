Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04.

CME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $173.74 on Monday. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

