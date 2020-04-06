Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 6th (ATVI, BPFH, CSX, EA, KSU, NGM, NSC, TTWO, UNP, VOD)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 6th:

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Wells Fargo & Co issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO). Wells Fargo & Co issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

