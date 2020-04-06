Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ FY2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.30.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

