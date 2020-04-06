Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 6th (AFG, AIG, AIM, ALB, ALL, ARMK, BAC, BK, CDLX, CIFAF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 6th:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $74.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from to .

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from to . They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $94.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from to .

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from to .

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $57.00 to $33.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from to . BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from to .

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $52.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $34.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from to .

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.25 to $3.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from to .

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $41.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.65. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from to . The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.25 to $3.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $15.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from to .

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $63.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $42.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

