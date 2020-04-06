Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BAE Systems (LON: BA):

4/6/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/3/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/27/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/24/2020 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 576 ($7.58).

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.19). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 685 ($9.01). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/17/2020 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON BA traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 516.60 ($6.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. BAE Systems plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 571.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 579.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 2.16%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

