Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

4/4/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $67.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

3/27/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/27/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/21/2020 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $68.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,547,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,814 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,595,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,973,000 after buying an additional 974,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after buying an additional 507,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

