Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

3/23/2020 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

3/18/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $10,060,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 90,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,684,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after buying an additional 361,099 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

