Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DCP Midstream (DCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/24/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2020 – DCP Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/12/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/9/2020 – DCP Midstream was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2020 – DCP Midstream had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DCP opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $962.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean O’brien bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $464,400.00. Insiders acquired 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

