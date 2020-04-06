Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR):

4/1/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

3/17/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $45.72 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Emerson Electric Co alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,302,000 after buying an additional 203,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.