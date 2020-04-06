Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Everest Re Group (RE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE):

4/2/2020 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Everest Re Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Everest Re Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $282.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Everest Re Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $222.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Everest Re Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everest Re Group's global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities are expected to drive growth. Operations on the Lloyds platform have gained pace. Divestment of its underperforming businesses and strengthening reserves are impressive. The company has a disciplined capital management strategy. Capital adequacy, financial flexibility, long-term operating performance and traditional risk management capabilities bode well. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to catastrophe events induces underwriting volatility. Also a competitive reinsurance market concerns.”

2/28/2020 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $287.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $283.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Everest Re Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $272.00 to $305.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $178.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $168.16 and a 12-month high of $294.31.

Get Everest Re Group Ltd alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.89) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.