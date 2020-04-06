Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $59.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/4/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.13. 153,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.