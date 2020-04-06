Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HD Supply (HDS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

4/1/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/30/2020 – HD Supply was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

3/19/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – HD Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/16/2020 – HD Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – HD Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2020 – HD Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – HD Supply was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

2/13/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is engaged in industrial distribution primarily in North America. It operates in four segments: Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Power Solutions and White Cap. Facilities Maintenance distributes maintenance, repair and operations products, provides value-add services and fabricates custom products to multifamily, hospitality, healthcare and institutional facilities. Waterworks distributes complete lines of water and wastewater transmission products, serving contractors and municipalities. Power Solutions distributes electrical transmission and distribution products, power plant MRO supplies and smart-grid products, arranges materials management and procurement outsourcing for the power generation and distribution industries. White Cap distributes specialized hardware, tools, engineered materials and safety products to non-residential and residential contractors. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

HD Supply stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. 1,183,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,916. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get HD Supply Holdings Inc alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 142,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,982,063.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $42,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 928,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in HD Supply by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HD Supply by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,465,000 after buying an additional 245,592 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.