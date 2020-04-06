Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE: MBT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/14/2020 – Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

3/11/2020 – Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.01. 201,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

