Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PPG Industries (PPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $127.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter have been going down over a month. PPG Industries has diversified products offering and geographical presence. Cost savings from restructuring initiatives will likely support the company’s margins. PPG Industries is also committed to deploy cash on acquisitions and share repurchases. Buyouts are also expected to contribute to the company's sales. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from raw materials cost inflation and unfavorable currency translation. Soft industrial demand globally is also expected to affect the company's sales volumes. Moreover, unfavorable currency translation may continue to impact its margins. The company's stretched valuation is another matter of concern.”

3/27/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to .

3/26/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – PPG Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – PPG Industries was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – PPG Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $80.43 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Get PPG Industries Inc alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,382,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,019,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,618,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,300,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.