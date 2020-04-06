Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) in the last few weeks:

3/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/26/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

3/18/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/16/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/11/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,900,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

