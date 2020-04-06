Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for RPM International (RPM)

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $77.00.

3/23/2020 – RPM International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2020 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $89.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – RPM International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 53.14%.

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

