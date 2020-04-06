Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY):

4/2/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

3/21/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/27/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/13/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $96.79. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

