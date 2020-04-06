Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $218.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Simon Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $168.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

3/3/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $182.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803,056. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

