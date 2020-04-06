Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Teck Resources (TECK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

4/3/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $9.00 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/24/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $25.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

2/24/2020 – Teck Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.75.

Get Teck Resources Ltd alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,890,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,603,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.