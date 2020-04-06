Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO):

4/1/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Tractor Supply is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $96.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $106.00 to $101.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Tractor Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Tractor Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Tractor Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

