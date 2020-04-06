Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC):

3/31/2020 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $166.00 to $124.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $172.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $177.00.

2/19/2020 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $173.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $99.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.01. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

