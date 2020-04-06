Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allstate (ALL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allstate (NYSE: ALL) recently:

4/6/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $110.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $135.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Allstate was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/11/2020 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $7.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.52. 2,361,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Allstate Corp alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.