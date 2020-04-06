Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptiv (NYSE: APTV):

4/2/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/25/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/3/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2020 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

APTV stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.92. 119,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.