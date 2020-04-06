Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ares Capital (ARCC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC):

4/4/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Ares Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $20.50 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2020 – Ares Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Ares Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

