Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Brinker International (EAT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Brinker International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/30/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Brinker International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Brinker International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Brinker International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

EAT stock traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,474. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Insiders have bought a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $23,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 177,311 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 114,821 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,504,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after buying an additional 94,483 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

