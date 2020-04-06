Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Celanese (CE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Celanese (NYSE: CE) recently:

3/30/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $126.00.

3/26/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2020 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Celanese is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to .

3/11/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $113.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Celanese had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Celanese was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Celanese was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CE traded up $5.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.86. 22,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,077. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Celanese by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

