Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) recently:

4/3/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/31/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/13/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/2/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/28/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $34.00 to $29.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – CenterPoint Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/28/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $13.44 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

