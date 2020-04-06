Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CIT Group (CIT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – CIT Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – CIT Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – CIT Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – CIT Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $57.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – CIT Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – CIT Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/5/2020 – CIT Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – CIT Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:CIT opened at $13.80 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIT Group news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

