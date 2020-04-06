Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cna Financial (CNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cna Financial (NYSE: CNA) recently:

4/1/2020 – Cna Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Cna Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/20/2020 – Cna Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the versatile P&C insurers and has been maintaining a good track record of its combined ratio over the past any quarters, thus leading to underwriting profitability. Maintaining a robust capital and liquidity shields the company from market volatility and enables it to retain financial strength and flexibility needed to pursue new opportunities. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. It deloys capital effectively. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, it is exposed to catastrophe loss, which poses an inherent risk. Also, high costs tend to weigh on margin. Its earnings of 97 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6%. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of 8 cents per share.”

3/18/2020 – Cna Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Cna Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $53.50.

2/10/2020 – Cna Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:CNA opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 108,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cna Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

