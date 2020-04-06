Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iqvia (IQV)

Iqvia (NYSE: IQV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $153.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $175.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $192.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $185.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $195.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Iqvia had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $184.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Iqvia is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Iqvia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $187.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/12/2020 – Iqvia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Iqvia was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.

IQV opened at $102.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,828 shares of company stock valued at $119,608,315. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

