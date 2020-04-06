Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nucor (NUE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nucor (NYSE: NUE):

3/30/2020 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/30/2020 – Nucor was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/24/2020 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Nucor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/18/2020 – Nucor had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 208,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $22,192,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

