Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for TJX Companies (TJX)

4/2/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

3/30/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – TJX Companies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/24/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $70.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/27/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from to .

2/26/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

2/24/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $68.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – TJX Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TJX Companies’ shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its robust comps, which in turn are gaining from continuous rise in consumer traffic and strong merchandising policies. These along with TJX Companies’ off-price model, strategic store locations and impressive brands have been driving its performance. This reflected in the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein both earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the consensus mark. Moreover, management raised its earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, the company has been witnessing high supply-chain costs, which have been weighing on the gross margin. Margins also remain susceptible to tariffs on goods sourced from China. Additionally, volatile currency movements pose concerns.”

2/24/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – TJX Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TJX opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

