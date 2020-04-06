Research Analysts Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $500.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

