Research Analysts Set Expectations for Methanex Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$18.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.57. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$13.24 and a 12 month high of C$80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$869.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$807.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

In other Methanex news, Director Robert Kostelnik purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,573.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$958,607.50. Also, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at C$301,642.80. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,828.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

