Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 6th (ALK, AMG, BBD, BHP, CB, CBSH, CHRW, CKN, CRRFY, CTRE)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 6th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a buy rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,710 ($22.49).

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $131.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Clarkson (LON:CKN) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,510 ($33.02).

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

KAO (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Wedbush currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

First Pacific (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has GBX 153 ($2.01) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 112 ($1.47).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating.

