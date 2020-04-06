Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $355.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $327.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adobe reported strong fiscal first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates. Solid performance of Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud contributed well. Further, rising subscription revenues were positives. Also, solid momentum across the mobile apps was a tailwind. Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user were other positives. We believe expanding product portfolio will continue to aid the company in capitalizing on market prospects and ongoing digitization. The stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company has given weak guidance for the current quarter due to coronavirus scare which might delay enterprises booking decisions, reduce marketing spending and hurt consulting service implementations.”

3/17/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $365.00 to $359.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $366.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $333.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $322.00.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $358.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $329.00 to $293.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $315.00 to $325.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $345.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $430.00 to $344.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $385.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

2/27/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $293.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,681 shares of company stock worth $15,144,163 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,411,269,000 after buying an additional 408,234 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,978.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

